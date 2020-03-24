Yorkshire mum-of-two SARAH JACKSON gives an account of life in Paris under the current lockdown



I’VE lived in Paris on and off since getting married in 1999. I grew up in Yorkshire – I have an aunt who lives in York. I live with my husband Guy, daughter Sophie, 19, and son Alex, 16, in a 100 square-metre three-bedroom apartment in Paris’s 20th arrondissement, close to the Père Lachaise cemetery. What I love most about living here is being able to stroll out of my front door and into one of the most beautiful cities in the world. That came to an abrupt halt last Tuesday with President Macron’s announcement that everyone living in France would be confined to their homes for 15 days in an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The new rules mean that anyone wanting to step outside their front door must first fill in a form, ticking a box to state their reason for being outside – either travelling to and from work where working from home is not possible, buying food, visiting the pharmacy or for a medical appointment, helping a vulnerable family member, or taking exercise or walking the dog provided these activities are done alone and within 500m of your address.

Anyone who fails to comply can be fined and police are patrolling the streets to enforce the regulations.

The lockdown came into force quickly when France saw what was unfolding in neighbouring Italy. On Thursday, March 12, it was announced that schools would close along with all shops, cafes, bars and any other non-essential businesses.

The government decided to go ahead with municipal elections three days later, meaning that having asked people to avoid socialising in large groups, many went out to vote and enjoy the sunshine.

Seeing the crowds alarmed the authorities and the President announced the lockdown last Monday, to begin at midday the following day.

French people have had to decide where to base themselves. Some Parisians jumped in their cars and on to trains to head to their holiday homes in the country and on the coast while others hit the supermarkets. The message was not so much ‘keep calm and carry on’ as ‘keep calm and entirely alter your way of living to avoid spreading the virus’.