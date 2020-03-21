A WILDLIFE Rescue and Hedgehog Hospital in North Yorkshire says its doors will remain open during the coronavirus outbreak.

The centre, based in Barlby, will continue to operate, but with extra “stringent,” measures now in place.

Annette Pyrah, who runs the Wildlife Orphanage, said: “We are fast approaching the hectic wildlife orphan season.

“We will be working 18 hours a day from dawn until dusk as hundreds of baby birds, ducklings, owlets, hedgehogs and all manner of British Wildlife will be brought to our door by members of the public.”

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the centre is looking eliminate face to face contact in order to safeguard its volunteers and those bringing the orphans in to them.

Appointments must now be made by anyone that may have discovered some orphaned wildlife wishing to visit the centre.

To make an appointment in advance, call Annette on 0771 1883072.

During this phone call, the centre requests that you give as much detail as possible on the orphan.

If an appointment is organised, On arrival, ring the doorbell and wearing gloves, transfer the animal into the box provided outside the door.

Then, take all your materials away with you, including the box and the bedding.

Once the door has been answered, the centre will take care of the orphan from that point onwards.

Annette went on to say: “We are really sorry about these strict precautions, which sound very unfriendly. We are a welcoming and friendly rescue and this is not in our nature.

“We love to chat with people visiting. However, like everyone else in the country, we have to follow guidelines to protect our health.

“Sadly, we will also miss out on meeting people and raising awareness at important fundraising events which have all been cancelled.”

Annette went on to express her concern, she said: “The rescue has faced challenges before, but nothing quite as serious as this. It’s really frightening but we will continue to help wildlife in the best way we can.”