MORE than 20 new homes are set to be build for elderly residents in York.

The Abbeyfield York Society housing programme - which provides supportive housing for the city’s older people - has been given the go ahead to build 25 new homes on a housing site in Dringhouses.

The £7 million development will provide further housing and care suited to people aged 75 and over.

It will boast a specially designed garden to enhance the lives of older people who have limited mobility and may be living with dementia.

The new development will provide a mix of 25 independent living one and two-bedroom apartments.

With Abbeyfield House currently occupied at full capacity with 21 residents, and with a growing waiting list, the planned expansion will help the city meet what City of York Council has described as "a substantial need for this type of accommodation".

Eight of the new apartments will be adapted to suit those living with dementia, with a design informed by the internationally renowned Dementia Services Development Centre.

The society added it plans to complete the work in 2022, and that part of the project funding has been partially met from a variety of bodies and trusts, including Homes England.

A new crowdfunding campaign, supported by the Aviva Community Fund, has also been set up to help kick-start a £5,000 fundraising campaign for the gardens to be built.

The charity hopes the gardens can help preserve existing social relationships, that can be critical to older people’s good physical and mental health and wellbeing.

If you would like to donate towards the £5,000 target, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/dementia-apartments to donate online.