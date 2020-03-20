THE Howardian Hills have been named the best place to live in the North and North East.

It is top of a list of 10 locations in the region - and 101 across the UK - chosen by The Sunday Times to represent the best of Britain in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

The overall winner will be revealed on Sunday, March 22, when the full guide is published in The Sunday Times and online at sundaytimes.co.uk/bestplacestolive The Sunday Times’s expert judges assess a wide range of factors, from schools, transport and broadband speed to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street to produce the definitive guide to the UK’s finest locations to call home.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Home editor, said: “Our advice is simple. Think about everything you love and everything you hate, then make sure you have access to the good things while minimising exposure to the bad ones. And we’re here to help. Today we champion 101 locations across the UK and crown one lucky winner.

“Never has where you live felt more important. This year we have, along with house prices, air quality, good schools and access to green spaces, championed locations that have showcased great community spirit.

“The feeling of involvement in and concern for one’s local community is being challenged — and celebrated — as never before. We wish everyone well wherever they live.”

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live in Britain covers the North and North-east, Midlands, Northern Ireland, Southeast, Wales, Southwest, East, London, Scotland and the Northwest. It also reveals the overall Best Place to Live in the UK.

