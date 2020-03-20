A FUNDRAISING dog show in York, which was due to take place next month, has been postponed in light of the government guidance on coronavirus.

Paws in the Park was set to take place on April 26 at Homestead Park in aid of Hero Paws, an organisation trying to provide ex-military and all service dogs with happy retirements through rehabilitation and retraining.

Organisers Claire’s K9 Clips, a grooming salon based in York’s Poppleton Road, Holgate, and Green Vets, in Green Lane, Acomb, now aim to hold the event in April next year.

The event was due to feature a wide variety of activities and attractions for people and their pets to enjoy.

Claire Wood, owner of Claire’s K9 Clips, said: “It is with great regret that we are unable to proceed with the Paws in the Park York 2020 fundraising dog show that had been scheduled for April 26, 2020.

“Current government guidance includes stopping non-essential contact with other people, avoiding gatherings and social events, and avoiding all unnecessary travel. This makes it impossible to hold an event such as was planned.

“We have looked at alternative ways to still hold some form of fundraising, or of postponing until later in the year, but this has not been possible.

“We are now aiming to hold this event in April 2021.

“We are sad to have to make this call, but we must put public health first.”

She added: “The Grand Raffle will still be drawn on April 26, 2020 & tickets are still available.

“All other prizes/donations will be stored safely to use at the next show or in other fundraising ways to support Hero Paws UK.”

Last July, Claire’s K9 Clips held a dog show in the beer garden at The Fox pub, in Holgate Road, with about 500 people flocking to the event.

This was also in aid of Hero Paws, and raised more than £1,100.