Transpennine Express is still running its full timetable, but is announcing a list of cancellations every day.

Here is today's list affecting Scarborough, Malton and York Times are when the train leaves its first station.

It's 24 minutes from York to Malton, 50 minutes between Scarborough and York, two hours between York and Liverpool Lime Street, one hour 23 minutes between York and Manchester Victoria.

0824 Liverpool Lime Street to Edinburgh

0854 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough

0924 Liverpool Lime Street to Edinburgh

0934 Scarborough to Liverpool Lime Street

0953 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough

1134 Scarborough to Liverpool Lime Street

1234 Scarborough to Liverpool Lime Street

1254 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough

1334 Scarborough to Liverpool Lime Street

1433 Edinburgh to Liverpool Lime Street

1454 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough

1554 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough

1634 Scarborough to Liverpool Lime Street

1654 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough

1834 Scarborough to Manchester Victoria

1925 Liverpool Lime Street to Newcastle

1934 Scarborough to Manchester Airport

1954 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough

2115 Manchester Victoria to Scarborough