Transpennine Express is still running its full timetable, but is announcing a list of cancellations every day.
Here is today's list affecting Scarborough, Malton and York Times are when the train leaves its first station.
It's 24 minutes from York to Malton, 50 minutes between Scarborough and York, two hours between York and Liverpool Lime Street, one hour 23 minutes between York and Manchester Victoria.
0824 Liverpool Lime Street to Edinburgh
0854 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough
0924 Liverpool Lime Street to Edinburgh
0934 Scarborough to Liverpool Lime Street
0953 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough
1134 Scarborough to Liverpool Lime Street
1234 Scarborough to Liverpool Lime Street
1254 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough
1334 Scarborough to Liverpool Lime Street
1433 Edinburgh to Liverpool Lime Street
1454 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough
1554 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough
1634 Scarborough to Liverpool Lime Street
1654 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough
1834 Scarborough to Manchester Victoria
1925 Liverpool Lime Street to Newcastle
1934 Scarborough to Manchester Airport
1954 Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough
2115 Manchester Victoria to Scarborough