THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire has risen today, according to Public Health England.
There are now five cases recorded in York and 13 in North Yorkshire.
East Riding of Yorkshire now has 10 confirmed cases.
Cases are categorised by council area.
The total number of people in the UK with a confirmed diagnosis now stands at 3,269.
For daily updates on figures from the government click here.
