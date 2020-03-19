YORK Hospital has closed restaurants on its site to members of the public amid the ongoing coronavirus battle.

A statement on York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust's Facebook page said restaurants on all its sites are "now restricted to staff only to help our staff cut down on time spent in queues for food on busy shifts".

It added: "This means staff have time for a hot meal whenever they need it. The restriction also helps limit footfall and protects from infection in these difficult times.

"Thank you for your understanding and we hope it won’t be too long before we can welcome visitors back into our restaurants."

The trust also said that the cancer care centre in York and the cancer information and support service in Scarborough had been closed to protect patients in the current situation.

It said: "Thank you to all our complementary therapists, benefits advisors and support teams who help so many cancer patients and their families. We look forward to welcoming everyone back as soon as we’re able.

"In the meantime, patients can contact their own clinical team direct for information and support. Non-urgent messages can be left on the cancer care centre and cancer information service contact numbers and we will offer support and signposting over the telephone rather than in person."

Anyone needing emotional support can contact the Macmillan helpline on 0808 808 0000.