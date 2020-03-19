A CRITICAL care nurse has made a tearful plea for people to stop stockpiling food – when she stopped at the supermarket after a 48-hour shift to find the shelves empty.

Dawn Bilbrough, from York, made the emotional appeal after finding she could not buy fruit and vegetables.

She urged people not to strip the shelves – and instead work together and think of vulnerable people.

Ms Bilbrough told The Press: “I think I was just shocked, I wasn’t expecting it. I was totally overwhelmed by the whole situation.

“Then the fear just started to kick in. It’s a natural response to be fearful right now.

“I just felt like I was being dragged into the mass anxiety that’s happening at the moment.”

She said NHS staff are working together to face the challenge and added: “Morale at work is excellent, we are keeping each other’s spirits up.

“I think we all need to look out for each other at the moment and really work as a team. We can get through this.”

Her tearful message asking people to stop stockpiling has now been shared more than 1,500 times and she said: “People have been very generous, there has been an overwhelming response. It’s been heart-warming.

“I’m quite a strong, independent woman but there are lots of people who may not be able to get what they need from the supermarket right now and we need to think of them.”