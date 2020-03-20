A VETERINARY group based in York - but with a number of practices in Italy - is making preparations to keep staff, customers and pets safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

VetPartners, based at Clifton Moor, says its staff have been working together to meet the biggest challenge the organisation has faced since it was founded.

And, with five practices in northern Italy where the entire country is on lockdown.

Jo Malone, chief executive of the company, said: From the outset we have been assessing and managing the potential impact of the Covid-19 virus and reacting to the steps put in place by the government and relevant authorities to deal with it.

“We have great people in our practices and we are seeing people already pulling together when faced with challenges and uncertainties.

"It’s what makes VetPartners very special. We understand what our clients’ pets mean to them and our teams are fully committed to doing all they can to support them.”

She said teams are in regular communication - but the major challenge has been that the situation changes every day.

But she added that contingency plans are in place, including policies on self-isolation as well as providing more disinfectant and sanitisers.

And the company has plans in place if branch closures are required, or supply chains break down.

Tim Shearman from the company added there may be difficult decisions: “Our senior management team has been preparing for the impact of the Covid-19 virus for several weeks now as we saw the situation developing in northern Italy, where we have practices.

"We have certainly learned some things from our colleagues there and that has helped us to prepare for what the likely impact will be.

"We’ve been able to understand and prepare for the kind of restrictions that were implemented in Italy, such as one practice in a locked down town having to ensure there was no congregation in the waiting room with only one client being brought in at a time."