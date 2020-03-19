CO-OP is to create 5,000 new jobs - to help people who may be out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And new staff could start work in a matter of days.

The company has simplified the recruitment process so that people can apply for a job by simply walking into their nearest Co-op branch.

The new roles will help shops restock quickly to meet demans, fulfil online orders and help vulnerable people.

Jo Whitfield, CEO of Co-op Food, said: “The Co-op has a critical role to play in supporting our members, customers and colleagues, as well as the local communities that our stores sit at the heart of.

"Whilst our store and depot colleagues are working around the clock to ensure people have the essentials they need, we are all too aware that many people working in bars, pubs and restaurants are currently out of work.

"It makes perfect sense for us to try and temporarily absorb part of this highly skilled and talented workforce who are so adept at delivering great customer service, as we work together to feed the nation.

“We’re talking to a large number of organisations whose workforces have been affected by this situation.

"To anyone in this position who is looking for a job in one of our stores, our message is simple: please get in touch now.

"We’ve made the application process quicker than ever and hope to have new colleagues on the ground within a day or two.

"What we need now is genuine, tangible cooperation as we look to support the wider economy and help the nation overcome this challenging period.”

For more visit jobs.coop.co.uk.