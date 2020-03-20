A SUPPORT group in York is searching for volunteers in a bid to help those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus.

The ‘York Covid-19 Volunteers Hub’ group was set up on Facebook by Jim Richards, Jason Rose, Maeve Pearson and Molly Jones, who all want to support the older residents of York - who are among the most vulnerable.

Jim, one of the group administrators, said: “We need to watch out for our older citizens, making sure they don’t feel abandoned and ensuring that they have access to advice, support and essential supplies.”

Although older residents are vulnerable, other members of the community, such as those with underlying health conditions, could suffer badly from the virus.

As the emergency services are expected to be very busy over the coming months, the group is looking for volunteers to give up their time to support those that may be vulnerable to the virus.

The group is also looking to work with medical experts to ensure that volunteers who could potentially be working with people suffering from coronavirus are kept safe.

As well as this, they need to ensure they are taking the correct measures to help those that have caught the virus.

Jim said: “Let’s keep calm and carry on – but do so in the knowledge that some people are going to need help and support to do this.”

Councillor Darryl Smalley, City of York Council executive member for culture, leisure and communities, is backing the support group.

He said: “This idea is another wonderful example of York residents looking out for each other and says so much about the city.”

To view the group on Facebook, visit: https://bit.ly/2Qv38Fg

There are already more than 1,000 members in the city-wide group, but more recruits are needed.

The Facebook group acts as a hub for residents across the city looking to give up their time to those who will need it most. Regional groups have also been set up for the different areas around York.