YORK Chocolate Festival has been cancelled - with organisers saying they are disappointed, but feel that calling off the event is the responsible decision.

The popular festival was due to take place on Parliament street from April 9 to 13.

Organisers say they hope to be able to bring some of the festival activities into future events.

In a statement they say: "This decision has been taken after discussion between the festival team and Make it York, who are entirely in agreement that this is the correct course of action. Of course we are disappointed not to be able to bring to fruition the plans we’ve worked hard on over the previous months and will share further information about the potential for incorporating some activities into future events."

"While we’ve made this decision as early as we’re able, we’re mindful of the impact this loss of trading opportunity will have on the traders booked to attend. You can find a list of them on our website and we’d encourage people to support as many businesses as they feel possible."

They are urging people to support traders who will miss out on business because of the cancellation.

And they will review plans for a further York Food Festival event due to take place on June 13 and 14 closer to the time.