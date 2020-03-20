SCAMS - including promises of a full list of confirmed coronavirus cases in the local area and bogus advice from someone claiming to be a virologist - have been reported to police.

Officers are warning people to be vigilant over a new set of scams - designed to con residents out of money by exploiting fears about the virus.

Messages include an email claiming to be from HMRC and offering a tax refund due to changes in the law around Covid-19.

There are also reports of messages claiming to be from the Centre for Disease Control or the World Health Organisation, offering people the chance to view a list of confirmed cases in their neighbourhood in exchange for a Bitcoin payment.

Another scam claims to be from a virologist with instructions on how to avoid the virus - and there are also reports of fraudulent sales of face masks and hand sanitiser, which never arrive.

North Yorkshire Police are warning people not to click links in emails and to be aware that fraudsters' emails can often look genuine.

When responding to emails or phone calls, never give your personal details.

Never respond to a message from an unknown source.

Links within emails can be malicious, do not click them.

For information or to report a scam visit actionfraud.police.uk or northyorkshire.police.uk.