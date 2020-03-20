ROOM bookings have dropped dramatically in York as social isolation measures hit hotels hard.

The hospitality industry, including guest houses, restaurants, pubs, bars and cafes, is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and steps being taken to delay its spread.

Some premises have closed. Others are on the brink.

Martin Bradnam, chairman of the Hospitality Association York (HAY), has been in contact with the city’s MPs, Rachael Maskell and Julian Sturdy, to press for further measures to support businesses in the sector.

“We have started to see a big impact in our businesses and the industry,” said Martin, who is general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton, St Maurices Road, York.

“From our perspective, right here and now, we have dropped 1,267 rooms for March since last Thursday. That’s a considerable number of room nights that have been cancelled at short notice. Our occupancy for March is sitting at 40 per cent for the month.”

The average occupancy rate for the same month last year was 74 per cent across York, he said. His hotel has just 21.9 per cent occupancy for the rest of March.

“We are having to do significant cost-cutting measures. The last thing we are looking at, where we can, is cutting hours. We have reduced the hours of anyone who is on a variable contract, like students who work for us on a weekend, while still meeting our contractual obligations.”

Other cost-saving steps include cutting the number of waste collections, and reducing the menu offer.

“Feedback from York hoteliers is quite similar. Currently a lot of the hotels have lost room nights and are seeing a significant drop. One has dropped 40 per cent in occupancy this year, since last year. We have some independent operators. One has already said they are having so many cancellations they are almost at the point of closing down.”

Martin said Government measures were “a step in the right direction” but needed to go further.

HAY is made up of 20 hotels of different sizes in the city, together employing about 1,200 staff. Martin said members were calling for a review of VAT payments for hotels, restaurants and pubs, regardless of size.

“Is there an opportunity to further cut the rates and national insurance contributions for a period of time?” he added. “We all contribute to an apprenticeship levy. Is it possible to re-divert some of the unused funds towards salary costs rather than just training? We are asking could we access those funds towards salary costs? These are all practical solutions that would help the employers protect jobs. He said they needed to ensure that anyone who closed “could come back and re-open”. We are in an unprecedented situation, now impacting leisure businesses, pubs and restaurants. Our revenue streams have been severely cut as people are following sensible advice from the government. It is the right thing to do but it is significantly impacting our business.

"We are operating to very tight margins.”