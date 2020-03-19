PSYCHOLOGISTS have offered advice to schools, parents and carers dealing wiht the unprecedented school closures

The British Psychological Society’s Division of Educational and Child Psychology has published tips on how to help children through this period of uncertainty as schools across the UK prepare to close to all but a small number of children from Friday 20 March.

Being out of school for what is an open-ended period, with restricted access to their usual social spaces, is likely to be difficult for many young people.

But schools, parents and carers can take steps now to manage this difficult period, look out for signs of stress in young people, and meet their needs over the coming months.

Tips for schools:

• Make plans to keep in contact with some children. Some children need a consistent relationship with an adult in school, and will benefit from consistency, reassurance and connection of key adults at school keeping them in mind.

• Make time to talk during this week’s timetable. Create the opportunity for children to talk about their thoughts and feelings ahead of the final day of school, which can help to normalise feelings of worry and concern.

• Schools should be mindful that providing a full timetable for parents and carers to administer at home won’t be possible, and could cause heightened stress and conflict in homes.

• Online learning is not a suitable approach for the youngest children. Schools should consider how to share expertise on play-based learning with parents and carers.

• Psychological wellbeing is paramount, due to the general situation and possibility of a family member or friend being ill. This may mean that focusing on wellbeing and mental health is vital.

• Some will choose not to send their children to school for the rest of this week due to concerns and anxieties about the current situation. Schools should consider how to maintain strong relationships with these parents and carers.

• Schools should support parents and carers to address their children’s concerns and signpost them to the DECP’s advice on talking to children about coronavirus.

Tips for parents and carers:

• Stress and anxiety in such an unusual and unpredictable situation is normal.

• Children can sometimes believe that they are responsible for events that are beyond their control – reassure them that it is the adults’ job to keep them safe.

• Friendships are key to maintaining resilience for children, so help them to maintain these relationships through phone calls, online communication, and writing letters.

• Normalise the experience for young people by reassuring them that there are lots of other people in the same situation right now.

• Having a routine and structure helps children to feel secure in uncertain times, and involving them in creating this structure, perhaps visually, can be particularly helpful.

• Don’t put too much pressure on doing academic work. Parents and carers aren’t teachers, and it is important to also spend time building relationships, enjoying shared activities and reassuring children.

• Restrict access to rolling news coverage. While it’s important to keep up to date, constant exposure to news can be overwhelming for both adults and children.

• Young people may be concerned about the announcement that exams will not go ahead as planned. Acknowledge the uncertainty, but reassure them that a plan is being put together to make sure that everyone gets the qualification that they have worked towards.

• Play is fundamental to the wellbeing and development of children of all ages, and a great way to reduce stress in adults.

You can access the full list of tips for schools, parents and carers, alongside the DECP’s position on the government announcement, on the BPS website.

