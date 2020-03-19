A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire has taken the decision to suspend some services and postpone fundraising events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

St Leonard’s Hospice has made the decision to protect patients, staff, volunteers and visitors.

The Sunflower Centre and all its associated services have been suspended with immediate effect for the foreseeable future. The Lymphoedema Service has also been suspended.

They have increased their infection prevention and control measures around the In Patient Unit (IPU), including restricting footfall through the area.

The Bereavement Service has been adapted to provide consultation and support over the telephone instead of face to face.

They are not restricting visitors, but this decision is reviewed. daily.

Fundraising events scheduled to take place over the coming months, including Strictly St Leonard’s, Midnight Walk and the Spring Lunch, have been postponed.

A spokesperson for the Hospice said: “We want to confirm that we have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Hospice. We are continually monitoring all patients, staff and volunteers in line with Government advice and we do have contingency plans in place to cover any staff and volunteers who need to self-isolate.”

“We want to reassure all our patients, staff and volunteers that their care and welfare is our number one priority and will remain at the centre of every decision we make.

“We are continuing to operate as normally as we can and want to thank everyone for their continued support and patience during these unprecedented and challenging times.”