Visit York Tourism Awards will not go ahead due to the escalating uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19.

Make It York has announced that the ceremony, planned to take place on Thursday, April 23, has been cancelled.

However, the show will still go on - using a special radio broadcast instead during English Tourism Week when the winners will be announced.

“This decision was not an easy one to make, but it is important that we ensure the safety of all those attending and, importantly, working this event," said Sean Bullick, managing director of Make It York.

"Each year the Visit York Tourism Awards shines a light on the world-leading successes of York’s tourism industry so it is vitally important, never more so, that we find a way in these difficult times to share and celebrate these achievements."

All the winners will still go forward to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence later in the summer.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Bridget Meynell, managing director of Minster FM said: “Minster FM is delighted to be able to utilise our platforms to ensure a ‘virtual’ award ceremony happens in these unprecedented times.

"Each year, the competition has been fierce and narrowing down the choices is always a challenge for the panel, who give generously of their time to this process. This live show will be even more accessible, as everyone in the city and beyond will now have the chance to celebrate with the York tourism businesses that work so hard to make our beautiful city so welcoming.

"We are all looking forward to continuing to support them to do so in the future.“

Make It York would also like to thank the ongoing support of all the sponsors of the 2020 Visit York Tourism Awards.

These businesses are continuing the sponsorship through this unprecedented period and will be joining Ben and the team to announce each award.

Any business that has already purchased tickets for the event will receive a full refund, with more details being sent directly.

More information can be found at www.visityork.org/awards