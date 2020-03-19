THOUSANDS of learners have had their driving tests cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
All driving and vehicle tests due to take place on Thursday and Friday in Britain have been postponed.
A spokesman for the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which is responsible for tests in Britain, said the action has been taken "to help reduce the spread of Covid-19".
He added a testing service will remain available for those with a "critical need".
That could include NHS workers needed to drive ambulances, delivery drivers, or fire brigades with an engine requiring its annual test.
Other learners will have their tests automatically rebooked free of charge "as soon as possible".
Department for Transport statistics show an average of 4,600 driving tests are normally conducted in Britain each day.