PUPILS whose exams have been cancelled to stop the coronavirus spread will still get grades so they can still go to college or university.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson told Sky News the full details including who would decide those GCSE and A-level grades and what appeals process would be available would be revealed on Friday.

Pupils are going to be "out of school for quite a considerable time" because it has the "best opportunity" to stop people transmitting COVID-19, he said.

Mr Williamson said plans to cancel exams for around 5 million young people but still grade them so they can "have the best opportunities in terms of progressing their education, or going into work or on to college".

Schools and other education providers across York, North Yorkshire and the entire country will close their doors for the foreseeable future at the end Friday as part of the plans to tackle Coronavirus.

Mr Williamson has said the only exception to this is children of key workers and vulnerable children. This includes the children of NHS and emergency workers among others.

"We've already had discussions of outlines with Universities UK and the head teachers' unions, giving a clear indication of the route we are looking at going down", he said.

"We want to make sure that we get any of the concerns from these bodies and take them on board, and make sure we give the best advice to schools and colleges when we issue that tomorrow."

He added: "There will have to be an appeals process."

For trainee teachers who will not have reached the number of mandated days in schools to qualify expecting to start in September, Mr Williamson said the government would be prepared to waive this.