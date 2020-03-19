The Education Secretary, Gavin Willaimson, has said the full list of key workers whose children can still attend school amid the spread of coronavirus, will be published later today.

Speaking to the Today Programme, he said examples included NHS workers, teachers and delivery drivers.

He added: "If I can give you a few examples, all those who are working within the NHS. Doctors, nurses but so many more who help a hospital run.

"There will also be the need for those who work within in schools and help provide the support to the NHS.

"And more widely, we need our critical national infrastructure that continues to work and function right around the country. We also need to be ensuring we have delivery drivers who deliver food to shops across the United Kingdom. "

Mr Williamson also said that schools can be expected to be closed for "quite some time" but was unable to give a specific timescale at present.

He added that more details on how pupils will receive their GCSE's and A-Levels will be released on Friday.

But he completely ruled out children taking exams, adding that after looking at all the options, it would be unfeasible and unsafe for students to sit exams.