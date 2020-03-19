York Medical Group has closed two surgeries in York, and all doctors appointments will be moved to phone calls.

It has closed its Water Lane centre in Clifton and the Woodthorpe surgeries. All doctor’s appointments will be changed to telephone consultations.

All nurse appointments have been cancelled for now. Nurses will contact patients to discuss rebooking appointments.

But on the website, it says if you need same daycare our service is still running. Please call as normal and a GP will advise the best course of action.

It is locking the doors at all surgeries – they “will only be opened for those patients that have appointments, this is to keep staff safe so we can keep surgeries working”.

The group asks people not to visit the surgery to drop off a prescription.

It added: “Please sign up for the NHS App or ring the surgery and verbally sign up for online services via the query lines.

“If you cannot access these services please can you post your prescription to the surgery.”

To find out more, visit https://www.yorkmedicalgroup.co.uk/