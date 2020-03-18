FENWICK is York will temporarily close on Thursday evening - the latest casualty of the coronavirus crisis.

The department store, in the Coppergate Centre, York, will close at 6pm on Thursday "until further notice".

The famous Fenwick company made the announcement on its website.

Its statement said: "As a family business, the health and wellbeing of our customers, our teams and our local communities is always close to our heart and in these times of great uncertainty we need to do the right thing for them by mitigating the potential spread of the virus.

"We have therefore taken the very difficult decision to temporarily close all Fenwick stores to the public from 6pm on Thursday 19th March until further notice.

"You, our customers, are exceptional and we know you will understand that we have not taken this approach lightly.

"The doors of Fenwick have been open to customers for almost 140 years - it goes against everything in our nature to close them.

"But these aren't normal times and we find ourselves in the unique situation where shutting our doors, for the time being, is the right thing to do for our customers, our colleagues and our communities."

Fenwick said that for "as long as we can", it would continue to operate its digital and social channels including its online store at www.fenwick.co.uk.

The statement added: "We thank you for your loyal support and understanding in these exceptional circumstances and look forward to welcoming you back soon."