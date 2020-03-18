COUNCIL chiefs have pledged to support children and families in York following the announcement that all schools will close on Friday.

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, made the announcement to MPs in the House of Commons this afternoon (Wednesday).

He said schools and early years’ settings in England will be closing as of Friday afternoon until further notice.

The only exception will be children of key workers and vulnerable children.

City of York Council tonight issued a statement, saying it would like to reassure schools, early years and childcare providers, parents, carers and families that it’s continuing to support all education settings following today’s government announcement.

It said: "The council is currently working through the details of today’s government announcement, particularly how we support schools to provide education settings to vulnerable young people and children of key workers.

"We continue to look further at how we can continue to support schools to provide children and young people with learning and development opportunities throughout this difficult time."

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for children, young people and education, said: “We understand this is an incredibly difficult time for all schools, early years and childcare providers, parents, carers and families.

"Throughout the outbreak, we have been communicating and working with all education settings to keep them updated and help them prepare as best as they can.

“The council will work through the detail of the government’s announcement immediately.

"Making sure support is in place for children and families in the coming days in our priority and this includes exploring how we support the provision of free meals too.”

For more information on school closures visit www.york.gov.uk/schoolclosures

For more details about coronavirus visit www.york.gov.uk/coronavirus