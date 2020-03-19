SHAMBLES Market is to reopen today (Thursday) after it was temporarily closed down yesterday.

And traders have welcomed the decision by Make It York (MIY) to reopen the site.

On Tuesday MIY announced the market would close until further notice in response to the latest Government advice relating to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

But, after comments from some traders, the organisation has decided to reopen the venue.

A statement from MIY said: “Whilst a significant number of traders yesterday requested that MIY closed Shambles Market as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, a number of others have since come forward wanting to continue to operate during this time.

“MIY staff are therefore contacting traders to see how this can be best facilitated while complying with government guidance and public health requirements.

“We understand that is an unprecedented time of uncertainty for everyone and our aim is to do everything we can to support traders during this difficult time.”

Kevin Tuohy, chair of the Traders’ Association, welcomed the move.

He said: “It’s really positive for small businesses to get as many days as they can of trading - as long as it’s safe to do so.

“It’s nice that we are able to trade at this time and we continue to support the great city that is York.”

He added that the market sells fresh produce and other products to York residents.

York Visitor Information Centre has also shut its doors; its visityork.org website will continue to be updated.

On Tuesday the government announced a range of support for businesses.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced “an unprecedented package of government-backed and guaranteed loans", on top of the £30 billion raft of business support announced in the Budget.

He said: “I am making available an initial £330 billion of guarantees. Any business who needs access to cash to pay their rent, their salaries, suppliers or to purchase stock will be able to access a government-backed loan or credit on attractive terms. The government will stand behind businesses.”

He said all shops, pubs, theatres, music venues and restaurants will pay no business rates for 12 months.

Businesses with a rateable value of under £51,000 can get a £25,000 government grant.

And government-guaranteed loans are to be made available.

Mr Sunak also said he would hold talks with trade unions and business groups to develop further support.

City of York Council has launched a help page at york.gov/BusinessSupport.