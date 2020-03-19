WORKERS in York have voiced fears about how they will pay their rent and live on £94 a week statutory sick pay (SSP) when self-isolating.

On Tuesday, the government announced a £330 billion stimulus package for businesses amid the coronavirus crisis.

But calls have been made to increase SSP pay - with York Central MP Rachael Maskell saying people who are feeling ill are avoiding self-isolation, and continuing to work, because the sick pay is too low.

One government worker based in York, who is on an agency contract, said that her average weekly rent payment was £84 a week, giving her very little money left over for supplies.

She added it was forcing her to go into work and putting other people at risk.

Meanwhile, an employee at a hotel in York who felt ill said she would not be able to self-isolate because the SSP pay would not cover her rent.

But in a statement yesterday (Wednesday), Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new legislation to help renters would be announced soon.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Maskell, who is the Shadow Employment and Rights Secretary, said that the current SSP level is just 18 per cent of the average wage and is leaving families "desperately worried" about paying their rent.

She added that “the pay is so low that individuals who feel ill and may well need to self-isolate will tell themselves they are fine and go to work, risking others' health".

She called on the government to increase the level of SSP to be in line with the real living wage, and to extend it beyond the two-week period, adding that many companies in York and beyond were not paying workers who were self-isolating.

She told The Press: “The key thing is that if employers are not paying full pay, of which many are, then SSP should apply to all workers, and its rate is significantly uplifted."

In a Downing Street press conference yesterday, Mr Johnson said: “We will be bringing forward legislation to help renters to prevent them from suffering any future eviction.

"We cannot penalise people for doing the right thing.

“Everybody who experiences that kind of disruption is entitled to protection and support and that’s what we will provide.”

Will Quince, Work and Pensions Minister, said: “Statutory sick pay is part of our welfare safety net and that is why we are making sure it applies to those who are self-isolating, and our upcoming emergency bill will make sure SSP will be payable from day one instead of day four.

"This is being made to make sure people do the right thing and stay at home to self-isolate.”

Meanwhile, the York Labour Group has called on the government to go further in helping renters through the coronavirus outbreak.

Labour group deputy leader, Cllr Anna Perrett, said: “We are witnessing a nightmare scenario for many people in insecure employment, especially in a tourist economy like York’s, as employees risk not getting the working hours they need as businesses adjust to shrinking consumer demand.”

She added: “The Prime Minister’s commitment to banning evictions for renters is welcome, but without rent holidays to mirror mortgage holidays being offered to homeowners, renters will continue to feel a great deal of avoidable anxiety, so I expect the Government to go further on this.”