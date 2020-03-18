SCHOOLS and other education providers will close their doors for the foreseeable future at the end Friday as part of the plans to tackle Coronavirus.



Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, made the announcement to MPs in the House of Commons this afternoon. The only exception to this is children of key workers and vulnerable children.

Mr Williamson said this includes the children of NHS and emergency workers. Also exams will not now take place in May and June as previously planned.



It follows a day of announcements from York schools and colleges about their plans for the days ahead.



Manor CE Academy said that pupils in Years 9 and 10 should stay home from tomorrow, but Years 7, 8 and 11 are all still expected in class.



Both Huntington and Joseph Rowntree Schools announced partial closures on Wednesday. Joseph Rowntree asked pupils in Years 8 and 9 to stay at home due to staff shortages while Huntington is closed to Years 10 and 12.



Matt Smith, Huntington deputy head teacher, said: “We aim to deliver the timetable in school as normal for all other year groups.



“The measures that have been put in place yesterday evening by the Government mean that we are now unable to staff the full timetable and ensure the health and safety of the entire Year 7-13 school population. This decision has been made primarily as our staff numbers have reduced to a critical level as a result of self-isolation, and further significant reductions are inevitable.



“We have, therefore, made the decision to close the school for Years 10 and 12 only at the end of today, Tuesday 17th March 2020, until further notice.



“We aim to deliver the timetable in school as normal for all other groups – for Years 7, 8 , 9, 11 and 13.



“We will continue to update parents and carers as we receive the latest information and guidance.”



One of York’s largest primary schools, Westfield, in Acomb, has taken the decision to close its nursery and reception classes.

The school is shut to children aged three-five due to staff shortages and to maintain safe adult to child ratios across the school.



Copmanthorpe School has had to close their Foundation Stage, but the rest of the school remains open, and Knavesmire in South Bank is shutting Reception classes from tomorrow.

This is also due to the number of teachers now absence from school.



Copmanthorpe head, Jenny Rogers, said: “We are supporting a significant number of our teaching and support staff to remain at home. This means that we have had to take the difficult decision to close the school to pupils in Foundation Stage for Thursday and Friday. Years 1 to 6 will remain open.”



Outwood Academy in Easingwold is only open to certain year groups.



A spokesman for the school said: “Due to circumstances brought on by ongoing health crisis we are facing as a country, we are sad to announce the unavoidable partial school closure for Y7,8,9 & 12 from Wednesday 18th March. We will be open for Y10, 11 and 13 as usual.”



York College has also now moved all teaching to online.



Principal, Lee Probert said: “It is important to be clear that we are not closing, but we are seeking to move as far as possible to online delivery only; the majority of staff will be working remotely and available to support you.



“In general they are not expecting students to be onsite after this afternoon. But they might be required to come in for practical assessments.”



And students may need to go in to access IT and other facilities.



Mr Probert added: “These are unprecedented times in our country which require all of us to contribute to working and learning in a different way to contribute to the wider public health agenda and secure a good standard of education.”