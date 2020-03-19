TRAIN companies operating in York say they are taking steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus and safeguard both passengers and staff.

Transpennine Express said it was extensively cleaning areas that customers regularly touch - after a member of the public raised concerns that measures had not been put in place.

The individual, who did not want to be named, told The Press that on her journey from York on Tuesday, there were no hand gels for customers to use or any evidence of staff members regularly cleaning the carriage of the Transpennine train.

But a spokesman for Transpennine Express said: “We are currently following the advice of Public Health England and will continue to do so."

He said the company had cleaning teams who were working "extremely hard".

He said: “At stations and onboard our trains, our cleaning teams are focusing on cleaning those areas that customers are more likely to touch, such as handrails, tables and ticket vending machines.

"There are also procedures in place in case some of our trains need to be deep cleaned at short notice."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for LNER said it had increased the cleaning of its trains and stations, including tables and trays onboard trains and self-service ticket machines in stations.

He said: “We asked staff to make additional checks to replace soap in the toilets of all of our trains and stations."

He added that NHS posters had been placed around stations and onboard trains offering advice and reminding staff and customers to wash their hands with soap and water.

“Train managers are requesting customers to hold their ticket up for inspection rather than taking tickets from customers," he said.

“To ensure all passengers’ safety, if you have symptoms, are self-isolating or have been advised to self-isolate by the NHS please do not board any LNER services and make your own travel arrangements.”

The company added it has also stopped accepting reusable cups.

The Press also contacted Northern Rail and Grand Central for comment, but had not received a response at time of publication.