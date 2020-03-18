A THIRD York secondary school has been forced to close its doors to certain year groups from tomorrow (March 19).
Manor CE Academy has said that pupils in Years 9 and 10 should stay home from tomorrow, but Years 7, 8 and 11 are all still expected in class.
Both Huntington and Joseph Rowntree Schools announced partial closures yesterday.
In a Tweet Manor said:
Due to staffing shortages we are unfortunately having to undergo a partial closure tomorrow.
Students in y7; 8 and 11 are expected to attend school as normal.
Students in y9 and 10 should remain at home.
Huge apologies for any inconvenience caused.
— Manor CE Academy (@manorceacademy) March 18, 2020
