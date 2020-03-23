The start of a new and improved recycling service for Selby district is now just a few weeks away. Some recycling collection days might change as part of the new service.
The new service starts from the beginning of April. Around 80,000 brand new blue and brown wheelie bins have been delivered to homes in the Selby district. These replace kerbside boxes and give around 50 per cent more room to recycle.
People living in the area should continue to use their existing recycling boxes until the new service starts. We’ve reviewed the collection rounds to make sure they are as efficient as they can be, making collections faster and better for our environment too. This means your collection day may change so you need to make sure you know when to put out your new bins.
We’ve delivered new collection calendars to homes in the district through the post so keep an eye out for yours arriving. You can also check when your collection is by visiting our website.
“The new two wheelie bin system will allow us to collect high-quality material and will be easier for householders to use,” explained Selby District Council Leader, Cllr Mark Crane. “Moving to the new wheelie bin service will give our residents nearly 50 per cent more room to recycle and we know our residents will embrace the opportunity to boost their recycling and cut down on their waste. These changes to the way we collect recycling is in direct response to what people have said they want from their service”
More details can be found on Selby District Council’s website: selby.gov.uk
