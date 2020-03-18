ANOTHER two York schools have had to part close in the wake of Coronavirus.
Copmanthorpe School has had to close their Foundation Stage, but the rest of the school remains open, and Knavesmire in South Bank is shutting Reception classes from tomorrow.
This due to the number of teachers now absence from school.
This comes after The Press reported earlier today that Westfield in Acomb is in a similar position.
Copmanthorpe head, Jenny Rogers, said: "We are supporting a significant number of our teaching and support staff to remain at
home.
"This means that we have had to take the difficult decision to close the school to pupils in Foundation Stage for Thursday and Friday. Years 1 to 6 will remain open.
"We recognise the significant impact this will have, not only on pupils and their learning, but also on your family lives. Please be assured that this is not a decision we have taken lightly. However, our primary concern is the safety of our students and staff and we must take all necessary steps to protect them and
support our wider school community.
"Home learning activities will be available on your child’s class page of the school website by Friday evening and will be regularly updated. More information will be sent out about home learning on Friday. A decision regarding which Year groups will be open on Monday will be taken on Friday."