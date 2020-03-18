YORK St John University has suspended all face-to-face teaching and assessment and has extended its Easter vacation following the recent government advice.
The university has issued a statement saying that it is responding to the Government’s announcement on Monday that more stringent social distancing measures are required to delay transmission of coronavirus COVID-19.
The statement said: "York St John University has suspended all face-to-face teaching and assessment and will be operating an extended Easter vacation from Wednesday 18 March until Sunday 19 April."
It comes after the University of York announced earlier this week its summer term was to move online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A University of York spokesperson said: “All teaching from the start of the summer term on Tuesday 14 April will move to online provision.
“All examinations and assessments for the remainder of this academic year will move online. All first-year examinations will be cancelled.
“We are committed to ensuring the validity of our assessments, as well as protecting our students. The health and wellbeing of our staff and students is our main priority.”