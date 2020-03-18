ONE of York's largest primary schools has taken the decision to close its nursery and reception classes in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Westfield School in Acomb has shut the school to children aged three-five from today (March 18) due to staff shortages and to maintain safe adult to child ratios across the school.
In a statement on their website the school says: "We are following guidance from City of York Council in response to the Coronavirus and will provide daily updates to our families.
"Please be re-assured that should school need to close entirely we will provide useful resources and work for children to complete at home."