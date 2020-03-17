AN elderly patient who tested positive for coronavirus has died at a North Yorkshire hospital.
Harrogate District Hospital confirmed today that the patient had died while being cared for by the trust.
A spokesperson said: “Sadly, we can confirm that an elderly patient who was being cared for at Harrogate District Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.
“The patient had other significant underlying health conditions.
“The patient’s family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”
