AN elderly patient who tested positive for coronavirus has died at a North Yorkshire hospital.

Harrogate District Hospital confirmed today that the patient had died while being cared for by the trust.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly, we can confirm that an elderly patient who was being cared for at Harrogate District Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

“The patient had other significant underlying health conditions.

“The patient’s family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”