A SECOND York secondary school has announced it will be shut to certain year groups tomorrow.

Huntington School, whose head is John Tomsett, will be closed from Wednesday (March 18) onwards for Years 10 and 12.

It comes just hours after Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick said they are part closing tomorrow.

Matt Smith, deputy head teacher, said: "We aim to deliver the timetable in school as normal for all other year groups."

"The measures that have been put in place yesterday evening by the Government mean that we are now unable to staff the full timetable and ensure the health and safety of the entire Year 7-13 school population. This decision has been made primarily as our staff numbers have reduced to a critical level as a result of self-isolation, and further significant reductions are inevitable.

"We have, therefore, made the decision to close the school for Years 10 and 12 only at the end of today, Tuesday 17th March 2020, until further notice.

"We aim to deliver the timetable in school as normal for all other groups – for Years 7, 8 , 9, 11 and 13.

"We will continue to update parents and carers as we receive the latest information and guidance."