MORE and more people in York face the prospect of self isolation and/ or working from home as the coronavirus continues to spread.

How will it affect our lives? If we're not going out, how can we ensure that we get essential supplies of food and medication? And how can we ensure that elderly and vulnerable people get the care they need?

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, has been in lockdown for weeks. Its people have had to grapple with all of these issues.

York businessman Will Zhuang, a leading member of the Chinese community in York, has been in constant touch with friends and family back in China by phone, email and social media.

He talked us through how the people of Wuhan and Shanghai have coped with lockdown...

WUHAN

Food

Ordinary families have been in lockdown for weeks. Only those categorised as 'essential workers' (doctors, nurses, care workers, delivery drivers and workers in factories producing essential goods like medical supplies and equipment) have been allowed out regularly. Everyone else has been cooped up in their flat. There is no face-to-face contact with anyone outside the family, even close friends and neighbours. So how have they been getting food?

A very limited number of supermarkets have remained open for those who do not have access to the internet, says Will. In the early stages of the lockdown, in households without internet access, one family member was allowed out every other day to buy food from these supermarkets.

Everyone else - the vast majority of people - has been ordering food online.

Most Chinese people in a big city like Wuhan live in tall blocks of flats. These blocks are arranged into local neighbourhoods, each usually with its own gate.

Delivery drivers wearing hazmat suits, masks and goggles deliver a neighbourhood's food orders to an agreed location (such as the porter's lodge or a local landmark like a fountain) at a certain time of day, Will says. They then phone families to let them know the food has arrived. A family member wearing a single-use face mask and gloves and a special jacket will then come out to collect the family's supplies. They spray their bags of shopping with a sanitiser, then carry the supplies back to their flat.

A delivery driver in Hazmat suit phones residents of a block of flats in Wuhan after delivering supplies

In the outer hall of their flat, they immediately strip off and throw away face mask and gloves, and take off the jacket and fold it inside-out in a 'buffer zone' in the entrance hallway. They then carry the already sanitised bag of shopping through into the main body of the flat, wash their hands, and wash the items in the bag.

In the first couple of weeks of the lockdown, some food items did become scarce. At the peak of the crisis, the government supplied free food to residents. Everyone could have a ration of one trolley of vegetables - beans, corn, aubergines, onions and potatoes. The situation has now stabilised, however, Will says, and rationing is not needed.

Medication

Every local neighbourhood has its own dedicated pharmacy, Will says. Accredited volunteers deliver medication to the door of families that need it. Specially trained volunteers also support families where a member has fallen ill with a condition that is not coronavirus.

Care homes

Care homes for the elderly have been put into complete isolation for weeks, with no visitors at all allowed. This is to protect the health of vulnerable residents, Will says. If the disease found its way into a care home, it could spread quickly, with serious consequences.

Many elderly people live with their families, however: it is traditional in China for children to look after their parents. Elderly people living at home with their family are subjected to the same conditions of isolation as other family members

Public transport

The city of Wuhan, which has a population of about 11 million, is in complete lockdown. There is no public transport running, and private cars cannot be driven unless by people accredited as 'essential workers'. There are also severe restrictions on walking the streets. Anyone who wants to go out has to fill in a form at a local neighbourhood checkpoint just outside their block of flats, to demonstrate that their trip is necessary. "You cannot just go for a walk," Will said.

In households without internet access, one family member is allowed out to walk to a local supermarket every other day. Again, there are registration cards which need to be filled out at local checkpoints to keep track of these movements. Anyone who goes out must wear a facemask.

For several weeks now, no-one has been allowed either out of or into Wuhan, by car, bus, rail, air or boat.

Free veg being delivered to Wuhan residents in the early strage of the outbreak



Essential workers

Essential workers, such as doctors, nurses and other medical staff, police, local government workers, delivery drivers, certain factory staff, and workers who helped build the city's new temporary hospitals, are granted special licences to be able to drive, so that they can get to and from work. These licences have to be applied for in advance by their employers. No-one else can drive.

Essential workers are tested for signs of coronavirus before they enter any building, and often randomly as they drive. "Testing is everywhere," Will said.

Certain 'essential workers' (such as doctors, nurses and other medical staff) are classified as at 'high risk' of contracting coronavirus. These are put up in special hotels to minimise the risk of the disease spreading. In cases where they do have to go home, they are advised to sleep in separate bedrooms to protect their family.

Volunteers

A corps of volunteers has been recruited to help with a range of tasks, from carrying out tests and manning checkpoints to monitoring deliveries of foodstuffs and supplies and controlling access to local neighbourhoods. "They stand outside buildings, spray sanitisers, things like that," Will said.

Volunteers at a checkpoint check the details of someone who says they need to go out

Coping with isolation

Being cooped up for long periods with no chance to meet friends or go out has caused anxiety for many, Will admits. Inevitably, people have become bored and isolated. They have been relying on social media for contact, and have also been reading, watching TV, and playing family games.

There was also the famous case, comparatively early in the outbreak, where people gathered on the balconies of their high-rise flats to shout out 'jiāyóu' to neighbours, in an attempt to lift spirits. 'Jiāyóu' literally means 'add oil', but is actually used to mean something like 'keep going!'.

Treatment of confirmed coronavirus cases

Temperature testing is everywhere, as Will says. In the early days of the epidemic, as the numbers of confirmed cases began to soar, China famously drafted in an army of workers to build two new temporary hospitals in Wuhan. Empty stadia and hotels were also pressed into use as makeshift hospitals. An army of more than 40,000 doctors and nurses was also drafted into Wuhan to help cope with the escalating crisis.

The peak in cases is now long since past, most patients have been discharged, and many of the temporary hospital places have now closed. However, some people do still test positive. When this happens they are taken to one of the hospital places for treatment and isolation, Will says. Then everyone who has come into contact with them is traced and tested.

SHANGHAI - A HI-TECH CITY

In Shanghai, the epidemic has been far less severe than in Wuhan, and the lockdown has been correspondingly less strict, Will says.

Public transport has still been running, although everyone wears a facemask and people sit as far apart as possible, Will says. This famously hi-tech city has used the latest technology to monitor the movement of people, so that if anyone does test positive, their movements can be traced and anyone who might have come into contact with them notified.

Passengers on the Shanghai underground wear facemasks and sit well apart

This has been done by insisting that everyone who goes out has to have a special app installed on their phone: a kind of 'health QR code'.

Everyone has their own individual code. They have to present this, along with their ticket and citizens ID card, every time they use public transport. "As a result, if someone becomes a confirmed case (of coronavirus), they (the authorities) know exactly where they had been and who they have contacted," Will said. Anybody on the same train or bus at the same time can then be contacted to require them to self isolate.