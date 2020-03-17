A WOMAN has created a postcard aimed at helping people who are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Becky Wass, 32, from Cornwall, came up with the idea to create shareable cards which allow people to offer help to their neighbours on Thursday.

"Hello! If you are self-isolating, I can help," the cards read, with spaces for a name, address, phone number and possible tasks that the recipient might need help with, including "picking up shopping" and "a friendly phone call".

Ms Wass said she had already had a good response from neighbours having posted "a handful" while the idea has gone viral on social media with the hashtag #viralkindness.

"The response to #viralkindness has been incredibly heart-warming," Ms Wass told the PA news agency.

"It's wonderful to know that people want to help their neighbours out.

"I think everyone wants to help in times like this, the postcard idea just makes it a bit easier to do so."

Ms Wass, who is an associate lecturer at Falmouth University, said that the message at the heart of the initiative was "fear has spread quickly (understandably!), so let's try to spread kindness".

She said that she hasn't had a request for help yet from her neighbours, but was happy knowing that they would feel comfortable to ask for assistance if needed.

The cards also warn people to wash their hands regularly and to avoid physical contact.

"This was designed to be a contact-free way to help," said Ms Wass.

"Items are left on doorsteps and requests made over the phone.

"We urge everyone to follow government guidance on staying safe, which includes regular hand washing, so that we spread only kindness."