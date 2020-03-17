The first school in North Yorkshire has announced it will shut its doors to most students.

In a statement, Tadcaster Grammar School has tweeted: "Please be advised that the school will be closed to students in Years 8, 9, 10 and 12 from the end of today (Tuesday).

In a letter to parents, headteacher Andrew Parkinson, said: "The measures that have been put in place yesterday evening by the Government mean that we are now unable to staff the full timetable and ensure the health and safety of the entire Year 7-13 school population.

"This decision has been made primarily as our staff numbers have reduced to a critical level as a result of self-isolation, and further significant reductions are inevitable.

"We have, therefore, made the decision to close the school at the end of today, Tuesday 17, for Years 8, 9, 10 and 12 only until further notice.

"We aim to deliver the timetable in school as normal, with necessary cover, to Years 7, 11 and 13 until further notice.

"Year 12 should not go to lessons at Sherburn High School until further notice. School buses will run as normal.

"Our planning for remote learning using the Google suite platform is advancing well and we will be in contact again shortly with details about how Years 8, 9, 10 and 12 can continue their learning at home.

School events have also cancelled include Year 8 Parents’ Evening - scheduled for 26th March. We will look at the feasibility of rescheduling later in the academic year.

Mr Parkinson added: "Also, overseas visits at Easter, as well as all assemblies until further notice and further holidays will be rearranged.

"Tutors are delivering daily messages to their tutees on the Coronavirus and providing reassurance.

"Meanwhile, our cleaning team hours have been amended to give additional coverage throughout the school day to attend to risk minimisation activities.

"We continue to instruct students to use the hand sanitiser and soap across the site and to take responsibility for their personal hygiene.

"We will continue to update parents and carers as we receive the latest information and guidance.

"Please check the school website and your emails on a regular basis. As always, our overarching priority is to ensure that our students and staff stay safe.

"I very much recognise that these are exceptional times and I would like to thank you for your support, cooperation and understanding."