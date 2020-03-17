ANOTHER major theatre in York has chosen to cancel all public performances and events as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

York Theatre Royal revealed on Twitter earlier today that it will be closing today and will remain so until April 11.

The Theatre also revealed on Twitter that the closure could put them into a "critical situation."

They said: "The closure of theatres in the UK puts York Theatre Royal, along with hundreds of other theatres, into a critical situation.

"We ask that you give great consideration to donating your ticket purchase to the theatre at this time.

"If they cannot do this, we’d ask that they consider a credit to their account. If none of this is satisfactory, they can choose a refund."

Although performances and events have been cancelled, the building, box office and cafe will remain open.

The Theatre is looking for other ways to engage with the York community during this closure.

They said: "It’s with enormous sadness that we take these measures, but the safety of our audiences, staff and community is of utmost importance.

"We are looking at ways we can be of use to the wider York community during this time.

"If the closure period is extended, we will be in touch with bookers for future performances in good time, and we’ll also post updates to our website and social media channels."

The theatre box office will be contacting ticket holders for the next four weeks of performances. They are being asked not to contact box office directly but wait to be contacted.