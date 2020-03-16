ALL people should avoid going to pubs, clubs, theatres and restaurants - and stop all non-essential social contact, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

The people most at risk should self-isolate for 12 weeks - and should not go out to shop but should ask for help from others to get their daily necessities.

City of York Council is asking residents to work together to help beat the virus and keep the city's most vulnerable people safe.

Many residents face weeks of self-isolation.

A safe and coordinated programme of volunteering - to help residents most at risk without exposing them to unnecessary contact with people - will be rolled out by the council in the coming days.

It will focus on helping residents in a safe and effective way.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “By working together, with partners across the region, emergency planners and our communities, we can support those who are most at risk – those with underlying health conditions, over 70 years old, or who are isolated and facing weeks on their own.

"As a city, we must find our resolve and do everything we can to support those who need our help the most.

"We know that many people across the city have already offered to help and we welcome this public spirited approach. Strong communities are at the very heart of what makes York such a great city."

Sharon Stoltz, director of public health at the council, has encouraged people to rely on trusted sources of information rather than social media, adding: “We recognise that this is a stressful time for everyone and this is a normal feeling for exceptional circumstances.”

Further measures will be announced in coming days - but planned flood action meetings have now been postponed.

The Prime Minister set out the need for "drastic action" to tackle the "fast growth" of coronavirus across the UK as increased social distancing measures are introduced for the population.

It includes asking anyone living in the same home as someone with a persistent cough or fever to also isolate themselves for 14 days, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

People should avoid mass gatherings and crowds with Mr Johnson saying the emergency workers that would usually help at such events will be needed to help tackle the virus instead.

Mr Johnson added: "We want to ensure that this period of shielding, this period of maximum protection, coincides with the peak of the disease and it is now clear that the peak of the epidemic is coming faster in some parts of the country than in others.

"And it looks as though London is now a few weeks ahead."

Mr Johnson said the advice about avoiding all social contact was particularly important for people over 70, for pregnant women and for those with some health conditions.

In York, most GP surgeries are converting all exiting appointments to telephone or online consultations.

For updates on coronavirus news in York visit yorkpress.co.uk and for help and information visit york.gov.uk/coronavirus.