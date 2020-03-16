YORK Council has today confirmed its chief executive, Mary Weastell, will take early retirement.

Ms Weastell’s early retirement was approved by a Staffing Matters and Urgency Committee on February 17, on the grounds of efficiency, it said.

Her last working day is today and she has personally written to all staff thanking them for their support, added City of York Council.

Debbie Mitchell, the council’s head of finance, said: “As an open and transparent council, we want to share how much Ms Weastell has received as part of her early retirement.

"There are strict rules in place that govern payments due to individuals and, in line with these statutory requirements, the council has incurred costs of £404,000.

“The majority of this sum, around £330,000, is statutory payments and pension strain costs to the authority that has to be paid.

“The council will commence consultation to make at least £81,000 of savings per annum with a paper published today to the Staffing Matters and Urgency Committee to begin that process. Full details will be presented in the annual accounts as usual.”

Following announcement, Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of the council, said: “Ms Weastell’s early retirement has given the City of York Council the opportunity to consider a restructure of the council’s corporate management team.

"As part of this, we have been able to identify ways to save money through efficiencies and these proposals will ensure that costs can be met through existing budgets with no additional impact for the taxpayer.

“This will also ensure our senior team focus on the areas that are important to the city and that a consultation is able to be brought forward swiftly. Our ambitious council plan requires significant investment, and to achieve this it is right that we review the best way of delivering for the city to make the most of our available resources.”

Ms Weastell has worked for the public sector for more than 40 years with more than three-and-a-half years at City of York Council.

The council said she joined the authority in August 2016 and during that time strengthened delivery of local services, which included achieving the highest levels of skills and top-performing educational results in the North of England.

On a regional basis, she also contributed to securing central government funding for the city in areas such as flooding defence planning and major transport planning, the authority added.

Cllr Aspden added: “On behalf of the council, I would like to thank Mary for her time as chief executive of the organisation and for the services delivered to the people and York during her employment. The council extends its very best wishes to Mary and her future.”

Ms Weastell said: “I am proud and privileged to serve as the chief executive of one of the finest cities in the world with its wonderful culture and history and fantastic prospects for the future. I would in particular like to thank the council and partners for their commitment and support over the years and wish the council every success in continuing to deliver the needs of residents and take advantage of the opportunities in the city now and for the future.”