A LACK of heating and hazards that could lead to a fall are the two biggest risks in private properties in York - according to a council report.

City of York Council is working to bring homes rented from private landlords up to a better standard.

And the biggest problems in York homes are "excess cold" and hazards that make residents more likely to fall and hurt themselves.

A report written for a meeting on Monday says: "This study reported on the extent of the category 1 hazards found in homes in York, and also highlighted the health impacts of poor housing and the costs they present to the NHS and to society.

"A category 1 hazard is one that presents a serious and immediate risk to a person’s health and safety. The two main category 1 hazards in York were falls and excess cold."

About 85 per cent of properties in York are privately owned - and more than 17,000 of those are rental homes.

The council will outline new laws around rentals - including the requirement for all landlords to install a working smoke alarm and, in homes with certain types of heating, an audible carbon monoxide detector must be fitted.

A minimum energy efficient standard will be introduced on April 1 too - meaning rented homes must be rated E or higher for energy performance.

The council has also secured funding of £100,000 to raise energy efficiency standards in private rented homes, £62,000 to deliver a regionally recognised qualification for landlords, and money to keep up the warm homes programme - to help heat poor households.

Last year the council revealed plans to crack down on rented properties in a poor state - after officers discovered people living in homes without proper windows, with missing ceilings and lacking fire safety measures.

A meeting in November heard that housing officers visited 117 homes in multiple occupation - properties where five or more people who are not related to each other live - such as student houses.

And the council's housing manager Ruth Abbott told the meeting they were “disappointed” with the standards they found in some homes.

These included inadequate fire safety, a lack of carbon monoxide detectors and windows hanging off frames.

At a student house in the city centre they discovered a bedroom that had no outside window - but an internal window into the kitchen - meaning the occupier had no privacy, natural light or fresh air.

The housing and community safety committee will hear an update at 5.30pm on Monday.