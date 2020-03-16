WE'RE there for you. That's the message to older people from Age UK York as the prospect of those over 70 being told to stay at home to protect themselves from coronavirus draws closer.

Health secretary Matt Hancock admitted at the weekend that over70s could be asked to stay at home for a 'very long time'.

But Sally Hutchinson, the out-going chief officer of Age UK York, stressed that no-one need feel alone. "We are open for business. And we welcome older people contacting us if they face difficulties over the coming months," she said. "We will help to make sure that everybody has food, money and prescriptions, that they are warm and safe, and that they have a chance to talk to somebody."

The charity's information and advice line - 01904 634061 - will remain open for calls during office hours, as normal, throughout the outbreak.

Mrs Hutchinson said there would be help for older people worried about how they can get shopping done while they are isolated. Many local groups are being set up around the city to offer support, she said said. Age UK may be able to refer callers to local groups who can do shopping. Or they may be able to help older people do their shopping over the internet. Age UK can even take calls and, if necessary, order supplies over the internet for older people who don't have internet access. And if needed, Age UK staff can do the shopping themselves and deliver to the doorstep.

There's lots of help out there, Mrs Hutchinson said. But she urged older people to beware of cheats. Only accept help from a reputable organisation or someone you know, she said. "Do not engage just anybody who turns up on the doorstep. There have been some scams."

Age UK's personal care service will continue, as will the befriending service as long as older people want it to. "If they would prefer a telephone service, we would do that," Mrs Hutchinson said.

The Home From Hospital service, in which older people are helped to settle back into life at home after a period in hospital, will continue. Any older people worried about getting medication, meanwhile, should contact their GP or pharmacy to ensure repeat prescriptions can be provided. If there are any problems, then call Age UK for advice.

The charity's day club will also continue until the council advises it should stop - and even then Age UK will ensure those would would have attended get support, such as a meal or a telephone call to provide some social contact.

Jennifer Allott, Age UK York's incoming new chief officer, added: "People should not be overly anxious. There is support out there. We don't want people feeling alone or isolated or that there's nowhere they can go. We are here."

To contact Age UK York call 01904 634061 during office hours.