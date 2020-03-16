SOME GP surgeries in York are moving to telephone appointments where possible - as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak.

Priory Medical Group says their staff have had a busy weekend and that they are "doing the very best they can in unprecedented times".

They say all routine appointments will now be telephone appointments and online booking has been suspended.

Their practices are Clementhorpe Health CentreFulford SurgeryHeworth Green SurgeryLavender Grove SurgeryParkview SurgeryPriory Medical CentreRawcliffe SurgeryTang Hall Lane Surgery and Victoria Way Surgery.

 

Haxby Group is encouraging patients to use online and telephone appointments, to reduce the number of people coming into their surgeries unnecessarily.

Their practices include Haxby & Wigginton SurgeryHuntington SurgeryNew Earswick SurgeryStockton-on-the-Forest SurgeryGale Farm Surgery and The Old Forge Surgery.

York Medical Group practices Acomb Surgery, 32 Clifton, Woodthorpe, Monkgate, Water Lane, Tower Court & Skelton and York St John University is asking people not to visit its surgeries unless absolutely neccessary.

Unity Health practices Kimberlow Hill and Wenlock Terrace will only be seeing only essential face to face patients.

All pre booked appointments will be turned into phone or online appointments.

They have asked patients not to come to the surgery unless for warfarin testing/childhood immunisations.   

 

My Health Group surgeries - including Strensall Health Care CentreStamford Bridge Health Care CentreHuntington Health Care Centre and Dunnington Health Care Centre - is advising that requests for appointments will be screened by a GP to decide if patients need to be seen at the surgery.

 