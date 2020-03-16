SOME GP surgeries in York are moving to telephone appointments where possible - as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak.

Priory Medical Group says their staff have had a busy weekend and that they are "doing the very best they can in unprecedented times".

They say all routine appointments will now be telephone appointments and online booking has been suspended.

Their practices are Clementhorpe Health Centre, Fulford Surgery, Heworth Green Surgery, Lavender Grove Surgery, Parkview Surgery, Priory Medical Centre, Rawcliffe Surgery, Tang Hall Lane Surgery and Victoria Way Surgery.

It has been a very busy weekend reviewing #COVID19 guidance and putting a #teamPMG plan in place.



Staff at PMG are doing the very best they can in unprecedented times so we thank you for your patience at this difficult time.

Haxby Group is encouraging patients to use online and telephone appointments, to reduce the number of people coming into their surgeries unnecessarily.

Their practices include Haxby & Wigginton Surgery, Huntington Surgery, New Earswick Surgery, Stockton-on-the-Forest Surgery, Gale Farm Surgery and The Old Forge Surgery.

From Monday we are introducing a more rigorous system for face-to-face appointments. Please consult us online if possible:

York surgeries - https://t.co/tA2NSXOEqX

Hull surgeries – https://t.co/8Ay4aDNxpy

If you can't use technology follow our new guidance:

York Medical Group practices Acomb Surgery, 32 Clifton, Woodthorpe, Monkgate, Water Lane, Tower Court & Skelton and York St John University is asking people not to visit its surgeries unless absolutely neccessary.

Unity Health practices Kimberlow Hill and Wenlock Terrace will only be seeing only essential face to face patients.

All pre booked appointments will be turned into phone or online appointments.

They have asked patients not to come to the surgery unless for warfarin testing/childhood immunisations.

NHS 111 has an online coronavirus service that can tell you if you need medical help

and advise you what to do.

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Call 111 if you need to speak to someone.

someone.https://t.co/HebqV5aIVy — Unity health (@Unityhealthyork) March 11, 2020

My Health Group surgeries - including Strensall Health Care Centre, Stamford Bridge Health Care Centre, Huntington Health Care Centre and Dunnington Health Care Centre - is advising that requests for appointments will be screened by a GP to decide if patients need to be seen at the surgery.