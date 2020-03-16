THE Urban Outfitters store in York has closed for 12 days at least amid the coronavirus health crisis.
In an email to customers, the branch, in High Ousegate, said that the company has decided to close its doors globally until March 28.
It said: "As far as we know, no Urban Outfitters employees have tested for COVID-19. Because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change. If they do, we'll let you know."
In a post on Instagram, the company added: "We're proud to call ourselves part of your local community, and our goal has always been to provide you with safe spaces to come together, laugh and be inspired.
"While we work through these changes, know that we're here to answer questions, keep you entertained, and to continue to engage with our UO Community however we can.
"Take care of yourselves."
