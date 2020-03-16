SUPERMARKET giant Aldi has announced that stores across the UK remain open, and have introduced new measures to customers.
Aldi UK announced: "All our stores remain open and continue to serve our valued customers.
"We have good product availability and our incredible colleagues are working tirelessly to restock and replenish shelves as quickly as they can.
"As we have seen an unprecedented demand across our range, we will be limiting customer purchases to four units on all products to ensure all of our customers have an opportunity to purchase them.
"Thank you to all our colleagues and customers for your patience during this time."
Keep up to date with our live blog: click here
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment