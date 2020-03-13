A MASSIVE clean-up operation has been underway in a village near Selby which was badly flooded last month.

Highways workers from North Yorkshire County Council moved in to Hirst Courtney to remove sandbags and other flood defences after floodwaters from the River Aire receded.

Cllr Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said staff were then able to carry out a full inspection of the highway and assess any repairs that were needed.

“The clear-up operation is likely to take several days, but we understand residents’ desire for the recovery to happen as quickly as possible. We will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Janet Waggott, chief executive of Selby District Council, said that as water levels rose, there had been joint efforts by the district and county council, the Environment Agency, North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to protect many properties.

“We are now doing all we can to help people to recover as quickly as possible,” she said.

She said the district council had provided a steady supply of skips to support the clean-up and last weekend and members of volunteer organisation Team Rubicon had been on site to help residents clear homes and gardens.

She said financial help was available for residents and businesses affected by the flooding, with details available by going to www.selby.gov.uk/news/media-releases/flooding-response-and-recovery

“There has been a good uptake of the financial support that is available and we are now processing the applications for grants and rates relief,” she added.