STUDENTS from 10 primary school in North Yorkshire gathered together to take part in a project to improve emotional wellbeing in school communities.

The students have been trained to become Pupil Wellbeing Champions One through a project being delivered by North Yorkshire County Council’s healthy schools team, in partnership with Compass Buzz.

Councillor Janet Sanderson, North Yorkshire’s executive member for children and young people’s services, said: “The training day was all about enabling pupils to develop the skills and go back to their schools and share their learning with their peers.

“This will support schools that are working towards the emotional health and wellbeing theme of the North Yorkshire Healthy Schools Award, as pupil involvement is a key aspect of the award process.”

Emma Tymon, Project Manager, said: “With one in eight children and young people aged 5 to 19 years in the UK struggling with their mental health, the event was the ideal opportunity for pupils to learn the vital skills needed to spread awareness and promote wellbeing amongst their peers.”

The Healthy Schools award scheme was launched by the County Council in October 2019, using funding from its public health grant.

The online scheme supports schools to work towards improving the health and wellbeing of pupils and staff through teaching and learning initiatives.

These include advice on building relationships, emotional health and wellbeing, active lifestyles and food in schools.

All North Yorkshire County Council schools can sign up to the Healthy Schools award scheme at no cost for an initial two years.

Further information cab be found at: healthyschoolsnorthyorks.org