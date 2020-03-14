A CROWDFUNDING page has been set up to help raise money for a grieving single mother from Selby following the tragic death of her ten-week-old baby.

Edyta Kostrzewa's daughter Luna died suddenly in her sleep on February 27, and a post-mortem has determined that the cause was sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Her friend Amy Collins, who lives just a few doors away from Edyta, 33, on Pond View in Selby, has since set up a crowdfunding page on GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

Amy, 27, explained: "Losing Luna has affected the family terribly.

"I am asking if anyone could help with the extras to go towards the funeral so they can give Luna the send off she deserves.

"I want Edyta to grieve properly and not have to think about where the money was going to have to come from to bury her daughter.

"The rest of the money will be going to the family to support them and not have to worry about how they are going to pay the bills."

Amy added: "Edyta is an amazing mum to the children and always makes sure they have what they need or want even though she puts herself last and her being on maternity from part-time work is hard."

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised £990.

"It has been a really good response," Amy commented. "We are blown away."

Edyta, who has three other children, said she is "incredibly thankful" to Amy for setting up the page.

She added: "It helps me a great deal. It has taken the stress off because the funeral is expensive.

"I couldn't afford it on my own."

Edyta said she has received lots of support and so many messages from people since Luna passed away.

"It has been overwhelming the support," she said. "It has helped me a lot as well."

Luna's funeral will take place on March 19 at St Mary's RC Church in Selby.

To make a donation and support the family, visit the GoFundMe page at: gf.me/v/c/pxh3/88qu26-500