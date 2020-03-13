THE RSPCA York Animal Home has moved to an appointment only system for the time being to protect its staff, volunteers and members of the public in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
The York, Harrogate and District branch of the RSPCA has urged people not to come to the centre on Landing Lane unless you have an appointment.
A spokesperson for the branch said: "This will allow us to continue with our regular adoption activity while taking on board the governments suggestions for social distancing." Anyone who would like to adopt an animal can fill in the forms on the charity's website https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk/help/adopt-an-animal/ and a member of its team will get back in touch with you.
For everything else call the centre first on 01904 654949 between 11am and 3pm.
The spokesperson added: "Our animal residents will continue to require care during the coronavirus outbreak. We are taking a cautious but practical approach to the government guidance to ensure we don't put anyone at unnecessary risk of infection and ensure the home can stay operational for the longest period.
"We are currently not aware of any issues relating the delivery of our animal food, but expect this to change in the coming weeks. Food donations are extremely welcome and can be left in the donation box outside the home."
For anyone concerned about looking after their pets during this time the RSPCA have put together the following information: https://www.rspca.org.uk/whatwedo/latest/blogs/details/-/articleName/how-to-care-for-your-pets-if-you-re-ill-or-have-to-self-isolate-due-to-coronavirus